ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Atrion worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion in the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $684.69 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $783.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $690.29 and a 200 day moving average of $646.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

