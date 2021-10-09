ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Stepan worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stepan by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stepan by 44.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stepan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

