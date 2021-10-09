ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $90.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

