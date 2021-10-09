Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.96% of Provident Financial Services worth $124,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

