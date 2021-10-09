Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,203 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $35,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $109.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

