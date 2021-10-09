Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $51,622.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,935.21 or 1.00480835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.68 or 0.06446919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

