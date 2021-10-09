Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 232,640 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of SITE Centers worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

