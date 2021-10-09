Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 35,732 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

