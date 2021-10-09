Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,460 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $550.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $630.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

