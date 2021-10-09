Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,733 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Exponent worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $7,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at $595,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

