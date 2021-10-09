Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 361.5% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Biogen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.