Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.