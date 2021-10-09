Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

NOC opened at $389.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.82 and a 200 day moving average of $359.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $390.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.