Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,988 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,521,154 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

