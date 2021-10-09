Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of SSR Mining worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

