Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

NYSE IIPR opened at $232.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.