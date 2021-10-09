Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of D opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

