Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.79 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $539,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of KLA by 67.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $326.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

