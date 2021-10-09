Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $326.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.86 and a 200-day moving average of $326.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.