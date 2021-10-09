Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.16 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of BRP worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

