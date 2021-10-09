Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of BRP worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

BRP stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

