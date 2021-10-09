Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.17 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average of $311.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.