Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.45 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Shares of AON opened at $294.50 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

