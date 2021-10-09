Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.52 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.43 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

