Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $232.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

