Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

BSX stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.