Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of SITE Centers worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 648,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

