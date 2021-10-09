Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of CI Financial worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.66 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

