Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 3.51% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPGS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,993,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPGS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

