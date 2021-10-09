Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 13,820 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

