Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,790 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of LivePerson worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LivePerson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,952,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $59.34 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

