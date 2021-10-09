Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 430,465 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 430,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $71,037,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $58,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

