Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $278.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

