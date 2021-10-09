Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $72.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

