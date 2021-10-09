Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of LivePerson worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

