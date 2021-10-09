Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in The Progressive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.