Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,988 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,521,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

