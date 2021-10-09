Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 107,322 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,322 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $178.94 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $280.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average of $201.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

