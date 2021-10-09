Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,740 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of SSR Mining worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

