PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.96. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,462. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

