PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.