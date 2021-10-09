PutinCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $672.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $521,121.75 and approximately $672.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,836.60 or 1.00087591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00545152 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004904 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

