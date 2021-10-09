PutinCoin Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $521,121.75 and approximately $672.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

