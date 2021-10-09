PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of PVH worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 202.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

NYSE PVH opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

