PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of PVH worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

