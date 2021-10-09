Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $58,555.22

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $58,555.22 and approximately $149.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002909 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

