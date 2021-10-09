Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $8,363.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $10.99 or 0.00020063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00090265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.15 or 1.00180632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.42 or 0.06483092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.