Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of QTWO opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $87,463,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $20,651,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,353,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

