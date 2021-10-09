QASH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,038.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. QASH has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and $171,038.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00232449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00102268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

