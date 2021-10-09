Qcash Achieves Market Cap of $71.30 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.30 million and approximately $212.95 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00089963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,397.20 or 0.99870912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.04 or 0.06506710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

